Barbara Joan (Caldwell) Pickron, of Green Forest, was born Oct. 29, 1949, at Great Lakes Naval Hospital in Great Lakes, Illinois, the daughter of Frank Thomas Caldwell and Ruth Mary (Nolan) Caldwell, who both preceded her in death.
She graduated from Santa Ana Valley High School in Santa Ana, California, in June 1967. On Jan. 6, 1968, she was united in marriage with Tex (Charles) Pickron in Santa Ana, California. Their miracle baby, Jayne, was born on July 26, 1974. Barbara went to be with the Lord on Thursday, Aug. 13 (2020).
Barbara gave her heart to the Lord on Dec. 24, 1968, and wanted everyone to know of the saving grace of Jesus. She was a homemaker and worked part-time, on and off over a span of 33 years, at the Wal-Mart store in Berryville. She loved hearing the Word (especially when brought by her pastor, Mark Bryant) crocheting and old movies.
Barbara is survived by her husband, Tex, of 52 years; their daughter, Jayne Dooley and husband Cody; three grandchildren, Mackenzie "Mickey" Milton and husband James, Jenna Williams and Ryan Whittaker; one honorary great-grandson, Killian "Pickle" Heston; and one great-grandson, Asher Whittaker, all of Branson, Missouri.
She is also survived by three sisters, Mozelle "Missy" Starn, of Texas, Denise Botts, of Nebraska, and Nancy "Cookie" Melton and husband Jim, of Texas.
Other survivors include in-laws, Gary and Ginger Pickron, of Harrison, Mary Ann Thompson, of California, and Mark and Debbie Mitchell, of Oklahoma, plus numerous nieces and nephews.
Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Coffman Funeral Home of Harrison. No services are planned at this time.
