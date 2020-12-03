Graveside service at 2 p.m. Friday, Dec. 4, at Maplewood Cemetery, with open visitation from 4:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 3, to noon Friday, Dec. 4, at Roller-Christeson Funeral Home.
Barbara Sue (Foresee) Hudson, age 79, entered eternal life through the loving arms of her Savior, Jesus Christ, on Wednesday, Dec. 2 (2020).
She was born on April 22, 1941, to Jim and Reba (Ramsey) Foresee of Black Ranch Road, Lead Hill.
She was preceded in death by her parents; four sisters, Dorothy Marie Foresee (infant), Lucille Colston (Hugh), Oleta Clover (Phil), and Lillian ‘Billie’ Burgess (Vernon); and one brother, Doy Foresee (Gudrun).
Barbara is survived by her high school sweetheart and husband of 61 years, Jackie Joe Hudson; two children, Dianna Lee (Dwayne) of Farmington, and Dwain Hudson (Amy) of Harrison; four grandchildren, Paige Estes (Cory), Nathan Hudson (Victoria), Henry Lee (Amanda) and Hayden Lee; four great-grandchildren, Bella and Burley Estes, Hugh Hudson, and Hayes Lee; two brothers, James Foresee (Aurora) and Raymond Foresee (Berta); and a host of nieces and nephews.
Barbara served for 20 years as one of the first nursery workers for the First Baptist Church of Lead Hill as well as the Sunday school secretary as long as her health allowed. She had the joy of visiting all 50 states, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Trinidad, and Tobago. Her kind heart and gentle spirit touched many. Her family loved “Mama.” Most of all she loved her Lord and her family.
There will be an open visitation from 4:30 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 3, to noon on Friday, Dec. 4, at Roller-Christeson Funeral Home.
There will be a graveside service at 2 p.m. Friday, Dec. 4, at Maplewood Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory can be made to the First Baptist Church of Lead Hill, P.O. Box 94, Lead Hill, AR 72644 or to Hospice of the Hills, P.O. Box 1927, Harrison, AR 72601.
