Beatrice “Bea” Rose Marie DiGeronimo, age 83, of Harrison, passed away Friday, Sept. 11 (2020) in Yellville.
She was born June 4, 1937, in Watertown, New York, the daughter of Walter Webert and Gladys (Fraley) Webert Canell.
Along with her parents, Bea was preceded in death by her husband, Leonard DiGeronimo; her sisters, Elaine Kelly, Helen Hand and Gail Feathers; her niece, Gladys Hand; and her granddaughter, Kimberly Wilburn.
Bea graduated from high school in Evan Mills, New York, in 1955, and from nursing school in Yonkers, New York, in 1957. She married Leonard in 1957, and they had 45 wonderful years together.
Bea spent 50 years in the nursing profession as an LPN, and more recently as a ParaPro in special education in both Harrison and Omaha Schools. Bea enjoyed playing games, doing puzzles, baking, and loved being with her family.
Bea is survived by her five children, Leonard and Melissa DiGeronimo Jr., Peter DiGeronimo and Deborah Baker, all of Ohio, Mary and Steve Wilburn, of Arkansas, and Ruth and Brent Baker, of Kentucky; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and many friends and loved ones.
Visitation will be 2-4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 13, at Roller-Christeson Funeral Home.
Funeral will be at 10 a.m. Monday, Sept. 14, at Roller-Christeson Funeral Home, with Brother Johnny Walters officiating.
Interment is at Brittain Cemetery.
Pallbearers are Leonard DiGeronimo, Robert Wilburn, Ryan See, and Steve Wilburn, Matthew DiGeronimo and Peter DiGeronimo.
Roller-Christeson Funeral Home is complying with the Arkansas Department of Health guidelines for COVID-19 and limiting indoor funeral and visitation attendance. All attendees must provide and wear their own masks before entering.
