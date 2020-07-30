Graveside service at 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 1, at Snow Cemetery at Wayton, with arrangements by Coffman Funeral Home.
Beatrice Geneva Carter, age 85, of Jasper, passed away Tuesday, July 28 (2020) at North Arkansas Regional Medical Center in Harrison.
The daughter of Connie Kline and Nancy Lee (Vaughn) Ramsey was born Nov. 28, 1934, in Wayton.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Jack Carter; her son, Jackie Lynn Carter; six brothers, Cecil, Ercie, Sylvia, Duel, Shirley and JW; and three sisters, Essie Daniels, Adella Willis and Buna Brasel.
Beatrice is survived by her daughters and sons-in-law, Patsy and Jackie Villines, of Jasper, and Debbie and Randy Ball, of South Carolina; her brother, Shelly Ramsey and wife Bonnie, of Lowell; her grandchildren, Jonathan Ball and wife Hannah, Lorrie Forest and husband Colby, and Jaimie Grice and husband Ben; and her five great-grandchildren, Noah, Ivory and Owen Forrest, and Jackson and Jaelynne Grice.
Graveside service will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 1, at Snow Cemetery in Wayton, with Troy Walker and Leslie Murphy officiating.
Pallbearers will be Patrick Kilgore, Ben Grice, Joey Brasel, Shane Kilgore, Colby Forest and Jackie Villines.
Due to COVID-19 we ask that you practice social distancing and please wear a mask if you plan on attending the service.
