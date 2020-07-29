Arrangements are with Roller-Christeson Funeral Home.
Bebe Arnold, age 94 of Omaha, passed away on Friday, July 24 (2020) at her home.
She was born in Tempe, Arizona, on July 25, 1925, to Quincy and Grace Mitchell. At the age of four her family moved to Manhattan Beach, California. During the war years, Bebe became one of the celebrated Rosie the Riveters She was also known as a “heavy hitter” playing semi professional softball.
Bebe married her childhood sweetheart, Charles A. Garner, a career Navy man. After his untimely death in a boating accident in Kodiak, Alaska, Bebe moved back to California where she renewed her acquaintance wartime friends, Glen Arnold, a Marine Corps Raider. They retired to their farm in Omaha, where she loved gardening and raising cattle.
She is preceded in death by her husbands, Charles A. Garner and Glen E. Arnold; two sons; and two stepsons.
Bebe leaves behind many family and friends; she lived her life her way and will be missed by all.
