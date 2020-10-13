Graveside service will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 14, at Big Flat Cemetery; arrangements are with Roller-Coffman Funeral Home in Marshall.
Belma Lou Treat, age 69, of Big Flat, passed from this life on Monday, Oct. 12 (2020) at St. Bernard’s Medical Center in Jonesboro.
She was born in Marshall, on Oct. 12, 1951, to the late Ellis Martin and Elma House Martin. She was the wife of Dennis Treat, of the home.
