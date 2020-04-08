Ben Charles "Benny" Milam

Graveside service will be held Friday, April 10, at Dongola Cemetery, with private visitation; arrangements are with Coffman Funeral Home of Harrison.
Ben Charles Milam (Benny), age 80, of Valley Springs, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Monday, April 6 (2020) at North Arkansas Regional Medical Center in Harrison.
Benny was born April 7, 1939, in Burr Oak, to Monroe and Maybell (Yancey) Milam.
He was preceded in death by his parents; one brother, Alfred Milam; and four sisters, Nellie Milam, Wanda McCutcheon, Barbara Horn and Georgia Homan.
Benny was a member of the White Oak Church of God. He loved listening to bluegrass gospel and old hymns. He married the love of his life, Marlene George, on Sept. 2, 1995. He was a lifelong resident of Conway, Searcy and Boone counties, where he retired from the Arkansas Highway Department. He took pride in his well-groomed yard. He and Marlene liked to travel all over the United States.
Benny always had a smile on his face and he enjoyed teasing and joking with everyone. He loved to visit and he never met a stranger. t was a family joke that Benny had a real knack for finding loose change anywhere he went. There's no telling how many coins he has picked up over the years.
He is survived by his loving wife of 24 years, Marlene Milam, of the home; two brothers and their wives, Paul and Verna Jean Milam, of Valley Springs, and Don and Laurie Milam, of the United Kingdom; a brother-in-law, Art Homan, of Harrison; and a host of nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends who will mourn his passing.
Visitation will be private. Graveside service will be at 10 a.m. Friday, April 10, at Dongola Cemetery with BrotherLeo Dye officiating.
Pallbearers are Chris Milam, Shane Hensley, Bill Horn, Paul Horn, Stacy Horn and Bobby Horn.
Honorary Pallbearers are White Oak Church of God Members, his "Buddies" from Walmart and Dr. Chitsey and staff.
Arrangements under the direction of Coffman Funeral Home of Harrison.
Online condolences may be left at www.coffmanfh.com .
