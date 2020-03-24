Arrangements are with Roller-Burns Funeral Home in Yellville.
Bernice Marie Holder, 93, of Flippin, passed away on Monday, March 23 (2020).
Service arrangements are with Roller-Burns Funeral Home in Yellville.
Memorials may be made to Hospice of the Ozarks, 811 Burnett Drive, Mountain Home, AR 72653 or Southern Christian Children's Home, 100 West Harding Street, Morrilton, AR 72110.
The daughter of Glen and Mae Parrott was born Feb. 27, 1927, at Yellville. She was the wife of James K. Holder.
