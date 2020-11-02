Service: 2 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 4, at Coffman Funeral Home, with burial at White Church Cemetery; Visitation: 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 3, at the funeral home.
Bernice R. Crow, 85, of Harrison, was welcomed into the arms of Jesus on Sunday, Nov. 1 (2020.
The oldest daughter of Ollie and Frances (Daniel) Trammell was born at Richland, on Feb. 27, 1935. Bernice is survived by her daughter, Shenna Crow-Wren and husband Travis and she was the wife of the late Eugene Crow.
Service will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 4, at Coffman Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow at White Church Cemetery. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 3, at the funeral home.
In compliance with COVID-19 state mandates, all attendees must provide and wear face masks and observe social distancing.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Jude’s, a charity that was very dear to Bernice.
