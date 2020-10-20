Funeral will be Thursday, Oct. 22, at Dennard Community Church, with burial to follow in Dennard Community Cemetery; Viewing will be he’d from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 21, at Dennard Community Church.
Berryann Ellease Martin, age 24, of Branson, Missouri, passed away on Friday, Oct. 16 (2020). Berryann was born on Sept. 25, 1996 in Fort Hood, Texas, to Brently Martin and Amber Clancey.
Berryann loved her babies, her family and her friends. She was one of a kind and will be truly missed.
She was preceded in death by her mother and her beloved Nan, Vida Harper.
She is survived by her three babies, Harley, John Waylon and Bennett; her father; her Gammy; her sisters, Xiola and Dagny; her brothers, Liam and Hunter; her boyfriend Justin Caldwell; and numerous other family and friends.
Viewing will be he’d from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 21, at Dennard Community Church. Funeral will be Thursday, Oct. 22, also at Dennard Community Church, with burial to follow in Dennard Community Cemetery.
Body is lying in state at Clinton Funeral Home.
