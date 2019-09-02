Graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 5, at Auman Cemetery in Alpena; arrangements by Regency Funeral Home in Malvern.
Bert Scott, age 70, of Malvern, passed away Thursday, Aug. 29 (2019) in Little Rock.
He was born Aug. 8, 1949, in Marshall, the son of Wayne and Myrtle Mae Peoples Scott.
Survivors include his mother, Myrtle Mae Scott, of Harrison; daughter, Tonya Scott Lackey (Ronnie) of Malvern; sisters, Kay Jackson (Russell) of Malvern, Carolyn Sawyer (Chuck) of Lead Hill, and Glenda Hulsey, of Alpena; grandchildren, Alyssa Scott and Trey Paul; and numerous nieces and nephews and many friends.
Graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 5, at Auman Cemetery in Alpena.
Arrangements by Regency Funeral Home in Malvern.
