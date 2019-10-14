Service: 10 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 16, at Eagle Heights Baptist Church, with interment at Maple Leaf Cemetery; Visitation: 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 15, at Roller-Christeson Funeral Home.
Bessie Jane Bright, age 71, of Harrison, went to be with her Lord on Friday, Oct. 11 (2019).
She was born Oct. 6, 1948, in Waxahachie, Texas, to Herbert Wilmont and Orlena Ruth (Jones) Totten.
She was preceded in death by an infant daughter and two grandchildren, Amelia Bright and Matthew Bright.
She married the love of her life, David Leroy Bright, in the Erbie Church House on June 9, 1967. She worked at Pace Industries, and later served the workers of Pace as a Marketplace Chaplin. She served her Lord by serving her family and community. She taught her family how to love each other and how to be selfless. Proverbs 31:10-31
Jane is survived by her husband, David Bright, of the home; her daughter and son-in-law, Davina and Mike Hefley, of Harrison; her sons and daughters-in-law, David Jr. and Deadra Bright, of Harrison, Anthony and Tammie Bright of Harrison, Austin and Shavon Bright, of Southgate, Michigan, and Josh and Haley Bright, of Harrison.
She is also survived by three sisters, Wilma Farmer, Whanda Holmes and Mae Gwartney; 16 grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.
Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 15, at Roller-Christeson Funeral Home.
Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019, at Eagle Heights Baptist Church, with Pastor Dan Esau officiating.
Interment will be in Maple Leaf Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Jane’s family.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Jan Johnson, a lifelong friend of Jane’s and missionary with Child Evangelism Fellowship. tinyurl.com/yykav8al
