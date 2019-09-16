Service: 1 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 18,at Roller-Coffman Funeral Home in Marshall, with burial at Canaan Cemetery; Visitation: Noon-1 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 18, at the funeral home.
Bettie Jane Battershell Nix, 91, of Marshall, died Friday, Sept. 13 (2019) at Highland Court in Marshall.
Funeral service will be at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 18, at Roller-Coffman Funeral Home in Marshall. Visitation will be from noon to 1 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 18, at the funeral home. Burial will be at Canaan Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers at the family’s request, donations may be made to Searcy County Veterans Memorial Association, 108 Noah Horton Memorial Drive, Marshall, AR 72650.
The daughter of Tom Battershell and Vada Lindsey Battershell was born Jan. 13, 1928, at Marshall. She was the wife of the late Billy Joe Nix.
