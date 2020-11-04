Graveside service will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 7, at Grubb Springs Cemetery, with visitation from 3 to 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 6, at Holt Memorial Chapel.
Betty Darlene Lawrence, of Harrison, passed from this life on Wednesday, Nov. 4 (2020) at Somerset Senior Living at Mt. Vista. She was 85 years old.
Visitation will be from 3 to 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 6, at Holt Memorial Chapel.
Graveside service will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 7, at Grubb Springs Cemetery. Pastor Bob Meredith will officiate. Pallbearers are Andy, Ben, and Tim Rugen, Chase and Robert Lawrence, and Don Jenkins.
The daughter of Cleo and Della (Wilson) McCall was born on Dec. 27, 1934, in Bado, Missouri.
Darlene enjoyed making quilts and collecting Longaberger baskets. She was a member of the Grubb Springs Homemaker Extension Club and a member of the Grubb Springs Baptist Church.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Bud Lawrence; her parents; one brother, Wendall McCall; and one sister, Maxine Hamilton.
Survivors include one son and his wife, Boyd Franklin and Cindy Lawrence; one daughter and her husband, Elizabeth Janine and Leonard Rugen; one sister and her husband, Bonnie and Bob Nichols; five grandsons, Andy, Ben, Tim, Chase and Robert; two great-grandsons, Mason and Cooper; and one great-granddaughter, Ada.
