Betty Dodson Nash, age 81, of Harrison, passed away on Monday, Dec. 21 (2020) at North Arkansas Regional Medical Center in Harrison.
She was born on March 27, 1939, in Bellefonte, the daughter of Arthur and Walcie (Tennyson) Dodson.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Ray; and brothers, Earl, Lilburn, A.J., Charles Lewis, Ben, and David Dodson.
Betty graduated from Valley Springs High School where she played basketball all four years and spent the majority of her life in Arkansas except for the years she and Ray spent in Nashville, Tennessee.
Betty is survived by two sisters, Nelda Young and Sue (Webb) Newton, of Harrison, and one brother Joe (Izela) Dodson, of Miami, Oklahoma. She is also survived by three stepchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. She was especially thankful for her niece, Tammy Moore, who was her devoted caregiver.
Betty spent the last two years of her life at Hillcrest Nursing Home and the family is very appreciative for the excellent care she received there.
A graveside service was held on Wednesday, Dec. 23, at Maplewood Cemetery, with Mike Moore officiating.
