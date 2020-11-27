Betty Ewing

Private service at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 1, at Essex Cemetery; arrangements are with Coffman Funeral Home.
Betty Rene (Canady) Ewing was born on Feb. 17, 1939, in Sherman, Texas, to Loyd and Lorene (Bentley) Canady. She passed away on Wednesday, Nov. 25 (2020) at Harrison.
On Sept. 1, 1954, she married Kelce H. Ewing. They made their home on a farm in the Big Creek Valley of Newton County until his death in 2009. After his death she became a resident of Western Grove.
Betty was of Christian faith, homemaker, loved to read, and make crafts. She was employed for many years by Levi Strauss & Co. in Harrison.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; her sisters, Linda Ives and Joyce Wheatly; and brothers, Lester, Lonnie and Lloyd.
Survivors include her sister, Doris Romo, of Merced, California; her brother, Larry Canady (Tina) of Albuquerque, New Mexico; and many nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends who mourn her passing.
Due to COVID-19 virus, the family will hold a private service at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 1, at Essex Cemetery, with Lonnie Ewing, Wayne Ewing and Dennis Sutterfield speaking. Face masks and social distancing will be required.
Pallbearers are Mike Ewing, Tim Ewing, Jonathan Ewing, Matthew Ewing, David Ewing and Glendell Reynolds.
Honorary pallbearers are Steve Freeman, Jackie Ewing and Robin Ewing.
Online condolences may be left at www.coffmanfh.com .
