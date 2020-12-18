Graveside service will be at 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 20, at Canaan Cemetery, with visitation from 1:30 to 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 20, immediately preceding the service at the gravesite; arrangements are with Roller-Coffman Funeral Home in Marshall.
Betty Jean Keeling Harris, age 91, of Marshall, passed from this life on Wednesday, Dec. 16, (2020) at Highland Court Nursing Home in Marshall.
She was born to Benjamin Franklin Keeling and Cena Pearl Yarbrough Keeling of the Tomahawk community, near St. Joe, on Aug. 23, 1929. She was the wife of the late Doy Harris.
Graveside service will be at 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 20, at Canaan Cemetery. Visitation will be from 1:30 to 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 20, immediately preceding the service at the gravesite. Arrangements are with Roller-Coffman Funeral Home in Marshall.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic we will be practicing social distancing and all attendees are asked to provide and wear face masks.
