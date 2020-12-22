Graveside service will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 23, at Maplewood Cemetery; arrangements are by Roller-Christeson Funeral Home.
Betty J. Nash, age 81, of Harrison, passed away on Monday, Dec. 21 (2020) at North Arkansas Regional Medical Center in Harrison.
She was born March 27, 1939, in Harrison, to David Arthur and Walcie Lee Tennyson Dodson.
She is survived by her sisters, Nelda Young, Sue and Web Newton, and brother, Joe and Izela Dodson.
