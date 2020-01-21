Service will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 22, at Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in Harrison, with burial at Union Hill Cemetery near Parthenon; arrangements under the direction of Coffman Funeral Home of Harrison.
Betty Jane Church, 88, of Ovilla, Texas, passed away Monday, Jan. 20 (2020) at home.
The daughter of Nathan Wilburn Willis and Gladys Vesta (Carlton) Willis was born May 15, 1931, at Harrison.
Funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 22, at Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in Harrison. Burial will follow at Union Hill Cemetery near Parthenon.
Arrangements under the direction of Coffman Funeral Home of Harrison.
Commented