Memorial visitation will be held from 1 to 3 p.m.Saturday, Sept. 12, at Coffman Funeral Home in Harrison, with graveside burial at 1 p.m. Monday, Sept. 14, at Mound Cemetery in Filly, Missouri, near El Dorado Springs.
Betty Jane Culbertson, 73 of Harrison, passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 9 (2020).
The daughter of Louis William and Florence (Conner) Kingcade was born in Filly, Missouri, on April 29, 1947.
Survivors are her husband, Leroy, and children, Marvin, David, Samantha, Brenda and Rhonda.
Arrangements under the direction of Coffman Funeral Home of Harrison.
