Betty Jean Honer, 86, of Bergman, passed away Tuesday, April 7 (2020) in Harrison.
The daughter of Jesse and Earsel (Blackman) Manley was born Jan. 21, 1934, at East St. Louis, Illinois. She is survived by her daughter Carol Davis and her son, Thomas Honer.
Graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, April 10, at Milum Cemetery in Lead Hill. Visitation will be private.
Arrangements under the direction of Coffman Funeral Home of Harrison.
