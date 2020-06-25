Service: 11 a.m. Monday, June 29, at Alpena First Baptist Church, with burial at Auman Cemetery in Alpena; Visitation: 10-11 a.m. Monday, June 29, at the church with arrangements by Coffman Funeral Home of Harrison.
Betty Jean Vail, 81, of Harrison, went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, June 24 (2020) at Cox Medical Center in Branson, Missouri.
She was born in Oakfield, Maine, on Jan. 8, 1939, to the late Burnham and Helen (McKee) Allen. She was the wife of Johnny Vail.
Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Monday, June 29, at Alpena First Baptist Church. Burial will follow at Auman Cemetery in Alpena. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service from 10 to 11 a.m. at the church.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to Alpena First Baptist Church, P.O. Box 130, Alpena, AR 72611.
Arrangements under the direction of Coffman Funeral Home of Harrison.
Commented