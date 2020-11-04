Graveside funeral service is 10 a.m. Friday, Nov. 6, at White Church Cemetery, with arrangements by Roller-Christeson Funeral Home.
Betty Jo Brisco, age 92, of Harrison, passed away on Monday, Nov. 2 (2020) at Harrison.
She was born and raised on a farm along the banks of the Buffalo River near Hasty. Her life there formed the values and work ethic that carried her thru life.
Betty was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Arland Brisco; her brother, Kenneth Baughman; and her sister, Freida Garrett.
Betty was a member of Union Baptist Church. After World War II, she was teaching school at the Basin School, west of Marble Falls, where she met the love of her life, Arlan Brisco. They were married and had two sons. She enjoyed horseback riding, 4-H work, tending to the cattle, and raising a garden. She volunteered at the hospital for many years after retiring. Her generation has been the back bone of our country and she will be missed in the community.
Betty is survived by her two sons and daughters-in-law, Arvin and Vicki Brisco of Harrison, and Joe and Martha Brisco, of Hugo, Oklahoma; her grandsons, Bryce Brisco and Tyler Brisco; her granddaughters, Lacey Blacksher and Laura Kenyon; her great-grandsons, Mason Kenyon and Morgan Brisco; her great-granddaughters, Katie Jo Kenyon and Madelyn Jo Brisco; her brother, Clayton Baughman; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Graveside funeral service is 10 a.m. Friday, Nov. 6, at White Church Cemetery, with Brother Bill Melton officiating.
Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.
Memorials may be made to the White Church Cemetery Fund, c/o John Wray, 216 Wray Lane, Harrison, AR 72601.
