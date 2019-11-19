A memorial visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Friday, Nov. 22, at Coffman Funeral Home in Harrison.
Betty Lou Cash, 79, of Harrison, passed away Sunday, Nov. 17 (2019) at North Arkansas Regional Medical Center in Harrison.
She was born in Marcena, near Snowball on Dec. 31, 1939, to parents, Newman and Clatie (Hamilton) Campbell. She was a resident of Harrison for 55 years, moving from Searcy County.
Betty played basketball for Snowball schools and graduated high school in 1957. She had worked at the shirt factory in Marshall and after moving to Harrison, worked at Levi's and Emerson-White Rodgers. She enjoyed thimble collecting, watching “Days of Our Lives” and cooking. She was an excellent pie maker, especially pecan. She also enjoyed Alan Jackson and Paula Dean.
She was a devoted wife and mother. She was a hard worker and always cared for her children, especially when they were little, having their supper ready including a fresh batch of chocolate chip cookies when they got off the bus.
She was preceded in death by her parents; a sister, Bonnie Lewis; and five brothers, Bill, N.F., Donald, Jim and Johnny Campbell.
Betty is survived by her husband of 55 years, Darwin Cash; her children and their spouses, Tracy and Danny McCutcheon and David and Tracy Cash; her brother, Ben Campbell and wife Barbara; two sisters-in-law, Judy Campbell and Nancy Campbell; six grandchildren, Jessica, Austen (Amanda), Sydney (Ty), Samantha (Houston), Dustan and Bryce; her nieces and nephews, whom she thought the world of, as well as many other extended relatives and friends who loved her and will miss her.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Love Cemetery Fund, C/O Floella Campbell, P.O. Box 56, St. Joe, AR, 72675.
Online condolences may be left at www.coffmanfh.com .
