Betty Lou Jackson Milam, age 80, of Marshall, passed from this life on Monday, Feb. 1 (2021) at her home with family at her side.
She was born in Marshall, on June 25, 1940, to the late Georgia Atlas Jackson and Mirl Ophelia Wilson Jackson. She was the wife of Darwin Dempsey Milam, of the home.
Funeral service will be at 10 a.m. Friday, Feb. 5, at Marshall Assembly of God Church. Visitation will be from 9 to 10 a.m. Friday, Feb. 5, preceding the service at the church. Burial will be at East Lawn Cemetery. Arrangements are with Roller-Coffman Funeral Home in Marshall.
