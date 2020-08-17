Graveside service was held at 11:30 a.m. Monday, Aug. 17, at Grandview Cemetery near Marshall; visitation was held from 10 to 11 a.m. at Roller-Coffman Chapel in Marshall preceding the service on Monday.
Betty Louise Ross, age 88 of Marshall, passed from this life on Thursday, Aug. 13 (2020) at her daughters home in Norfork.
She was born Sept. 15, 1931, at Clarendon, to James A. Ward and Bessie Brewer Ward. She was the wife of the late Lee Roy Ross.
