Betty Pinkston

A graveside funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 27, at Tallmadge Cemetery.
Betty Ruth Holt Pinkston, 97, of Hartville, Ohio, passed away on Thursday, Jan. 21 (2021).
Betty was the youngest of the five children of Henry and Mattie Holt. She was a 1941 graduate of Harrison High School.
She was preceded in death by husband, Coleman; son, William; brother, Homer Holt; and sisters, Lorene Brown, Modena Taylor and Wilma Wheeler.
She is survived by two children, Nancy Phillips, of Uniontown, Ohio, and Howard of North Highlands, California; three grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
