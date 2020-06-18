Service: Graveside at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 20, at East Lawn Cemetery in Marshall; Visitation: 9-10 a.m. Saturday, June 20, at Roller-Coffman Funeral Home in Marshall.
Betty Grace Stephenson, age 85, of Mountain Home, died on Tuesday, June 16 (2020) at home surrounded by her family.
She was born at Gilbert, on July 12, 1934, to David Harrison Moore and Willie Hazel Myatt Moore. She was the wife of the late Eugene “Gene” Colby Stephenson.
Graveside service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 20, at East Lawn Cemetery in Marshall. Visitation will be 9-10 a.m. Saturday, June 20, at Roller-Coffman Chapel in Marshall. Interment will follow the graveside service at East Lawn.
At the family’s request in lieu of flowers, donations in Betty’s memory can be made to Hospice of the Ozarks, 811 Burnett Drive, Mountain Home, AR 72653-9908 or https://www.hospiceoftheozarks.org .
