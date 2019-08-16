A private family conducted memorial service will be held at a later date in Maplewood Cemetery; arrangements are by Shinn Funeral Service of Russellville.
Betty Case Cox Young, age 92, of Little Rock, died Wednesday, Aug.14 (2019) at Nursing and Rehabilitation Center at Good Shepherd. She was born April 11, 1927, in Harrison to Garland and Mae Case.
She was a third generation artist and photographer. She grew up in her parents’ photography studio, and remained with the family business. She also was a home decorator, an art teacher and won numerous awards for her paintings and photography. In her later years she wrote religious poetry and chronicled the family photography business.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by two husbands, Harold “Lefty” Cox and Warren Young; and a son, Daryl Cox.
Survivors include a daughter, Vickie, of Tempe, Arizona; a brother and sister-in-law, Larry and Carol, of Albuquerque, New Mexico; her aunt Fern of Russellville; three nieces, Cathy, Jean and Karen; five grandchildren, Heather, of Mesa, Arizona, Sean, Kristen and Zach, all of Tempe, Arizona, and Mahlon of Little Rock; nine great-grandchildren, Victoria, of Chandler, Arizona, Ethan and Jessica, of Mesa, Arizona, Brendon, Miah, Jada, D’Andre, D’Angelo and Loralei, all of Tempe, Arizona; two great-great-grandchildren, Olivia and Isabella, of Chandler, Arizona; and her dog, Ginger.
A private family conducted memorial service will be held at a later date in Maplewood Cemetery.
Arrangements are by Shinn Funeral Service of Russellville.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-1905 or Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758517, Topeka, KS 66675-8517.
