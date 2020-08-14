Service: 3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 15, at Northside Church of Christ, with burial at Woodland Heights Cemetery at Rector; Visitation: 2-3 p.m. Saturday, Au. 15, at the church with arrangements by Coffman Funeral Home of Harrison.
Beverly Bucy Frizzell, 64, of Harrison, was born on Aug. 16, 1955, to Jesse and Sue Long Bucy.
Beverly passed away in Harrison on Thursday, Aug. 13 (2020).
While attending Harding University, she was a member of A Capella Chorus, and was a Spring Sing Hostess. After graduation, she was a teacher and administrator in schools in Arkansas, Tennessee and Louisiana. She retired as elementary principal at Valley Springs after 20 years.
Beverly was preceded in death by her husband, Terry Seldon Frizzell, and her mother, Sue Long Bucy.
She is survived by her father, Jess Bucy; sister, Carol Knight; nephews, Robert and Jonathan Knight; children, Jena (Troy) Estes, Terry Wayne (Terri) Frizzell and Jamie (Kevin) Hedden; seven grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; aunts, uncles and cousins that she loved and a host of friends.
Funeral service will be held Saturday, Aug. 15, at Northside Church of Christ in Harrison. Visitation will be at 2 p.m. with funeral services following at 3 p.m. All attendees must provide and wear face masks and observe social distancing. Burial will be at 1 p.m. Monday, Aug. 17, at Woodland Heights Cemetery at Rector.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Children’s Home, 5515 Walcott Road, Paragould, AR 2450.
Arrangements under the direction of Coffman Funeral Home of Harrison.
