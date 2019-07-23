Service: Celebration of Life at 10 a.m. Friday, July 26, at Smith Family Funeral Home in Green Forest, with interment at Gobbler Cemetery; Visitation: 5-7 p.m. Thursday, July 25, at the funeral home.
Beverly Ann Gibson, 76, of Royce City, Texas, died Thursday, July 18 (2019).
A Celebration of Life will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, July 26, at Smith Family Funeral Home in Green Forest. Interment will follow at Gobbler Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, July 25, at the funeral home. Flowers may be sent to the funeral home or in lieu of flowers please donate to the charity of your choice.
The daughter of the late John and Francis Beeson was born Jan. 21, 1944, at Indianapolis, Indiana. She was preceded in death by her husband, Dale Gibson.
