Beverly Jean “Bunny” Rockwood Manning, 82, of Harrison, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, Feb. 1 (2021) at Somerset Senior Living at Mount Vista.
Beverly was born on April 17, 1938, on Easter Sunday, in Amboy, Illinois, to Nathan Alfred and Alice Mae Bennett Rockwood.
Before retirement, she was employed by White-Rodgers for over 20 years. Beverly enjoyed yard sales and finding a good bargain. Board games and playing cards became a favorite pastime. As she gracefully aged, she also found coloring to be relaxing, along with her cup of hot black coffee.
Preferring to be at home, Beverly enjoyed spending time with her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and her husband, William Raymond “Bill” Manning, prior to his death on Oct. 24, 2020. She played the accordion (reading sheet music) and Bill played the harmonica (by ear only). Their children thoroughly enjoyed the “spontaneous performances” while singing along.
Beverly was very skilled and crafty at “making a little go a long way.” She made homemade soap balls which her children found remarkable, but this was most evident at Christmastime when upon opening a big box there was one sock inside, and several presents later, in another big box, was the matching sock!
The family has a debt of gratitude and appreciation for the excellent daily care that Beverly and her husband, Bill, received from their daughter, Monica.
Beverly was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; and all her siblings: three brothers, Theodore, Herbert and Kenneth Rockwood ,and one sister, Olive Purdy, all of Illinois.
Survivors include five children, Tawana Manning, Monica McCullough, Ramona (Roger) Ramsey and Bryan (Rose) Manning, all of Harrison, and Rhonda (Dale) Villines, of Compton; 10 grandchildren; 27 great-grandchildren; a sister-in-law, Leandra Rockwood-Mukite; and many nephews, nieces and friends.
A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 6, at Holt Memorial Chapel, with Bruce Trammel and Eric Spradlin officiating.
The family would like to thank the staff at NARMC, EMS and First Responders, and Dr. Branscum and Dr. Chitsey for their kind and compassionate care of their mother.
Memorials may be made to Hospice of the Hills, 501 East Sherman Avenue, Harrison, AR 72601.
The online obituary and guestbook are available at HoltChapel.com .
