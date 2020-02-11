Service: 10 a.m. Friday, Feb. 14, at Holt Memorial Chapel, with burial at York Cemetery; Visitation: 5-7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 13, at Holt Memorial Chapel.
Bill Downes, 84, of Lead Hill, passed away on Saturday, Feb. 8 (2020) at Mt. Vista Health and Rehab Center in Harrison.
The son of Lawrence Willis and Nellie Victoria (Valentine) Downes was born on July 31, 1935, in Lead Hill.
