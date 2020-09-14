Graveside service will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 15, at Canaan Cemetery near Marshall, with arrangements by Roller-Coffman Funeral Home of Marshall.
Bill Houghton, age 80, of Harrison, passed from this life on Thursday, Sept. 10 (2020) at Hospice of the Hills Hospice House in Harrison. He was born in Zack, to a close and loving family.
Bill was a man of great faith, who truly loved the Lord. He was an ordained minister for over 40 years and was deeply involved in church. Bill was a devoted husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. His family meant the world to him and he loved them beyond measure.
He loved and treasured the life he and his beloved wife Wanda built together. He had many friends who enjoyed his sharp wit and reminiscing about farming and days gone by. He followed current events daily and enjoyed discussing them. Bill always tried to be honest, kind, understanding, giving, grateful and usually had a smile. Bill had a servant’s heart and faith that helped encourage people when they were down.
He touched so many lives and will be greatly missed.
Bill was preceded in death by his parents, Seth Hulbert Houghton and Daisy Bell Wood Houghton, and one sister, Belinda Houghton.
Survivors include his wife, Wanda Jackson Houghton; his siblings and their spouses, Betty Brodie, Bob (Elsa) Houghton, Garry (Ellisa) Houghton, Bonnie (Sergel) Lewis and Tommy (Lori) Houghton; his children and their spouses, Kenneth (Leisa) Houghton, Anita (Don) Roberds and Rebecca Houghton; his grandchildren and their spouses, Eddie (Jamie) Houghton, Greg Houghton, Gail (Robert) Riley, Aaron (Amanda) Roberds and Kendra Houghton; 10 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
Graveside service will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 15, at Canaan Cemetery near Marshall, with the Rev. Thomas Potter officiating. Honorary pallbearers are Kenneth Houghton, Greg Houghton, Eddie Houghton, Aaron Roberds, Don Roberds, Robert Riley, Bob Houghton, Garry Houghton and Tommy Houghton.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic we are practicing social distancing at our graveside services and all patrons are required to wear a mask. Anyone with underlying health conditions are advised to please stay home.
