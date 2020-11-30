Graveside service will be at 2 p.m. Dec. 1, at Eoff Cemetery, with arrangements by Roller-Christeson Funeral Home.
Billie Gene Hudson, 92, of Harrison, passed away on Saturday, Nov. 28 (2020).
Billie Gene was born on Sept. 29, 1928, in Harrison, to James Clio and Nancy Ann “Nannie” (Richey) Hudson. Billie Gene grew up in the Union community on the East fork of Crooked Creek and graduated from Valley Springs High School in 1947. He earned his FFA American Farmer degree in 1949 and began working full time on the family farm. In 1956, he started working for the Arkansas Forestry Commission as a fire plow operator and retired 37 years later as county ranger.
Billie Gene married Wanda Lee Trotter on Jan. 20, 1954. They were happily married for over 50 years. Wanda passed away on Aug. 8, 2004.
Billie Gene enjoyed farming, fishing, hunting, driving his John Deere tractors, and traveling to Canada and Alaska on fishing trips. In 1990, they traveled in Wanda’s Cadillac across the Alaskan Highway. In 2012, he received the Century Farm award for his family’s farm which was homesteaded in 1843. In 2015, he received the Boone County Farm Bureau Senior Farmer award. He was very proud of his farm and always said he wanted to leave the land better than he found it.
Billie Gene was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Wanda; his brother, Herman Hudson; and his sister, Wanda Lee Smithson Carlton.
Billie Gene is survived by his daughter, Susan (Kyle) Keller, of Harrison; his daughter, Anna Hudson; and his son, John Hudson, of Harrison. He is also survived by five grandchildren, Kara and Tommy James, of Greenbrier, Crystal (Ernie) Cotton, of Harrison, Katie and Tyler Hudson, of Greenbrier; and four great-grandchildren, Drake, Mysteri, Gage and Jace.
Graveside service will be at 2 p.m. Dec. 1, at Eoff Cemetery, with the Reverend Heath Kirkpatrick officiating.
Pallbearers are Mike McCutcheon, Drake Cotton, Andrew James, Drew Griffith, Steve Henderson and Joe Baldwin.
Honorary pallbearers are Dorothy Murray, Buddy Trotter and Alice Crain.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Valley Springs School, P.O. Box 640, Valley Springs, AR 72682, for the Billie Gene Hudson Memorial Scholarship; or Eoff Cemetery, 2701 Dry Branch Drive, Harrison, AR 72601.
