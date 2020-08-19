Service: 2 p.m. Friday, Aug. 21, at Roller-Christeson Funeral Home, with interment at Maplewood Cemetery; Visitation: 5-7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 20, at the funeral home.
Billie June McCutcheon, age 84, of Harrison, passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 18 (2020) in Branson, Missouri.
Billie was born on Nov. 11, 1935, to the late William J. and Lee (Hogan) Milum in Cotter. She was known as “Nan” to all of her family and she loved her pets, Maggie and Messy.
June is survived by her son, Billy Wayne McCutcheon; daughters, Janet Anderson and Judy McCutcheon; granddaughters, Tiffany Turner and Ashley McCutcheon; great-grandchildren, Austin Johnson, Sabryn Johnson, Lexi McCutcheon, Karli York and Asher Turner; and great-great-grandchildren, Ryker Johnson and Wylder Whitman.
She was preceded in death by her parents; son-in-law, Ted Anderson; sister, Betty Taylor; and grandson, Bryan Rogers.
Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 20, at Roller-Christeson Funeral Home. Funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Friday, Aug. 21, at Roller-Christeson Funeral Home with Brother Rob Davis officiating. Interment will follow at Maplewood Cemetery.
Serving as pallbearers will be: Austin Johnson, Tim Ragland, Lynn Keener, Steve Dillon, Terry Wayne McCutchen and Phil Hogan. Honorary pallbearers will be Dr. Steve Shrum and the Cornerstone Medical staff and Cheryl Harp.
Memorials may be sent to the Ozark Humane Society, 5147 Rock Springs Road, Harrison, AR 72601.
Roller-Christeson Funeral Home is complying with the Arkansas Department of Health guidelines for COVID-19 and limiting indoor funeral and visitation attendance. All attendees must provide and wear their own masks before entering.
