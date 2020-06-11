Service: 10 a.m. Tuesday, June 16, at Coffman Funeral Home Chapel in Jasper, with burial at Buffalo Cemetery; Visitation: 5-7 p.m. Monday, June 15, at the funeral home.
Billy D. Hudson, of Harrison, went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, June 10 (2020) at North Arkansas Regional Medical Center, at the age of 77.
He was born at Wayton, on Jan. 3, 1943, to parents, Garland Hudson and Jewel (Flippo) Hudson.
Billy is survived by his wife of 41 years, Leda Hudson.
Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, June 16, at Coffman Funeral Home Chapel in Jasper. Burial will follow at Buffalo Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday, June 15, at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in his memory to Beacon Park or Buffalo Cemetery Fund.
Commented