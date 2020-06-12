Service: 10 a.m. Tuesday, June 16, at Coffman Funeral Home in Jasper, with burial at Buffalo Cemetery; Visitation: 5-7 p.m. Monday, June 15, at the funeral home.
Billy D. Hudson, of Harrison, went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, June 10 (2020) at North Arkansas Regional Medical Center at the age of 77.
He was born at Wayton, on Jan. 3, 1943, to parents, Garland Hudson and Jewel (Flippo) Hudson. He was a lifelong resident of Newton and Boone counties and a member of Miracle Lighthouse Church.
Billy retired from Arkansas Highway Department after 30 years, and was a former member of the Jasper Jaycees. He enjoyed hunting and fishing and telling stories to all that would listen. He was a jokester, and loved to pick on people. He treasured spending time with his family, especially his grandkids. He was loved by all who knew him and will be greatly missed.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Dwain Hudson; and a brother-in-law, Loy Breedlove.
Billy is survived by his wife of 41 years, Leda Hudson; his sons and their wives, Jeff and Monica Hudson and Tony and Shelly Hudson; his daughters, Drucinda Hudson (Karl Keith) and Ginger Hudson; a brother, Larry Hudson, two sisters, Christene Breedlove and Maxine Nichols and husband Gary; seven grandchildren, Candice Hudson, Chris Hudson, Josh Hudson, A.J. and Kayla Hudson, Steven and Morgan Hudson, Charity and Matt Taylor and Tabitha and Ryan Hartman; 11 great-grandchildren; and a host of special nieces, nephews and many friends.
Funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, June 16, at Coffman Funeral Home Chapel in Jasper, with Brother Arvin Adams officiating. Burial will follow at Buffalo Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday, June 15, at the funeral home.
Pallbearers are Steven Hudson, A.J. Hudson, Bobby Hudson, Chris Hudson, Christopher Hudson and Frankie Hudson.
Honorary pallbearers are his Miracle Lighthouse Church family, Josh Hudson, and Matt Taylor.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in his memory to Beacon Park or Buffalo Cemetery Fund.
In compliance with the Arkansas Department of Health guidelines for COVID-19, funerals and visitations at the funeral home are limited to 50 people at one time. All attendees are required to wear a mask.
