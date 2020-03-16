Memorial service will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, March 21, at First Presbyterian Church in Yellville; arrangements are with Roller-Burns Funeral Home in Yellville.
Billy Ray Gilley, age 84, of Yellville, passed away Saturday, March 14 (2020) in Gassville.
Memorial service will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, March 21, at First Presbyterian Church in Yellville. Arrangements are with Roller-Burns Funeral Home in Yellville.
Memorials may be made to First Presbyterian Church, Yellville.
The son of the late Bascom and Ethel (Bogle) Gilley was born Aug. 23, 1935, in Yellville. He was the husband of Margaret Gilley, of the home.
