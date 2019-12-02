Graveside service was held at 10 a.m. Monday, Dec. 2, at East Lawn Cemetery in Marshall; arrangements are with Roller-Coffman Funeral Home in Marshall.
Billy Taylor Loggins, 77, of Marshall, died Saturday, Nov. 30 (2019) at Highland Court in Marshall, with his beloved family by his side.
Graveside service was held at 10 a.m. Monday, Dec. 2, at East Lawn Cemetery in Marshall. Arrangements are with Roller-Coffman Funeral Home in Marshall.
The son of Floyd Taylor Loggins and Okla Annis Sanders Loggins was born Sept 27, 1942, at Marshall. He was the husband of Betty Eaton Loggins.
Commented