Service: Celebration of Life at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 21, at Basehor United Methodist Church in Kansas, with burial service at 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 24, at Jasper Cemetery; Visitation: 6-7 p.m Wednesday, Aug. 21, at the church.
Robert “Bob” Eugene Burdine, age 82, of Shawnee, Kansas, previously of Bonner Springs, Kansas, passed away on Wednesday, Aug. 14 (2019) at the Olathe Hospice House in Kansas.
On Wednesday, Aug. 21, the family will receive friends at a visitation from 6 to 7 p.m. followed by a Celebration of Life service at 7 p.m. at Basehor United Methodist Church in Kansas. His interesting life began in Jasper, so his remains will be brought home for burial at 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 24, at his gravesite in Jasper Cemetery.
Bob was preceded in death by his parents and in 2005 his longtime companion, Euteva (Kilgore) Villines.
Survivors include his sister, Nancy Brasel and brother-in-law, Jerry Dean Brasel, of Jasper; his loving daughter, Denis Cook, of Turner, Kansas; his devoted stepdaughter, Angie Bohndorf (Jared) who lived near him in Shawnee, Kansas and was his “right hand helper” during his latter years; four grandchildren; two great-grandsons; many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
Bobby Gene, as he was called by his classmates, was born on Aug. 14, 1937, in Jasper, the youngest of two children born to Guy and Gladys (Harp) Burdine. He grew up in the Jasper area and graduated from Jasper High School in 1955. He went on to attain his teaching degree from the University of Central Arkansas. He pursued a teaching profession for a short while in Arkansas and then moved to the Kansas City area where he taught and drove a school bus for the Piper School District but the desire of his heart was farming so he left the education field and began farming for Stafos Farms.
He soon started farming for himself in the Edwardsville/Bonner Springs area and became very successful. He loved driving his tractor and reaping a bountiful harvest annually. His farm was large and he had many employees that were like family to him.
Bob was very active until macular degeneration forced him to retire due to being deemed legally blind and no longer able to drive. Upon his retirement, his former employees kept in touch with Bob and were there for him if he needed a chauffeur, yard work or anything else.
Bob always maintained a great sense of humor. He will always be remembered for his witty ways of making us laugh and will be greatly missed.
