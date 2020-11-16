Graveside service will be at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 17, at Gobbler Cemetery with interment following; services by Smith Family Funeral Home of Green Forest.
Bob Armer, age 86, of Berryville, passed away in his home on Saturday, Nov. 14 (2020).
He was born July 5, 1934, in Kingston, to the late James Harrison Armer and Mellie (Bradshaw) Armer. He was the husband of Romona (Howard) Armer, of the home.
Graveside service will be at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 17, at Gobbler Cemetery with interment following. Services by Smith Family Funeral Home of Green Forest.
Commented