Service: 11 a.m. Monday, March 9, at First Baptist Church, Arkadelphia, with interment at 3 p.m. at Watson Cemetery, at Tinsman; Visitation: 9-11 a.m. Monday, March 9, at the church.
Robert “Bob” Eubanks, age 90, was born March 24, 1929, at Paragould, to Charlie Buck and Annie Mae Sellers Eubanks and died Wednesday, March 4 (2020).
Bob was preceded in death by his parents, two brothers and four sisters.
He is survived by his wife, Sarah Watson Eubanks; three sons, Stefan [Melissa] Eubanks, Batesville, Byron (Amy) Eubanks, Caddo Valley, and Tim (Cyndy) Eubanks, Gilbert; seven grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
Bob graduated from Ouachita Baptist College in 1955 and from New Orleans Baptist Theological Seminary in 1960. He pastored churches in Louisiana, Arkansas and Missouri.
Visitation will be at 10 a.m. Monday, March 9, followed by memorial service at 11 a.m. at First Baptist Church Arkadelphia. Interment is at 3 p.m. at Watson Cemetery at Tinsman.
Visit our online guestbook at www.ruggleswilcox.com .
Commented