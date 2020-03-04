Memorial service will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, March 7, at Osborne Cemetery, in St. Joe, with cremation arrangements by Regency Funeral Home, Malvern.
Bobby Clyde “Bob” Scott, age 63, of Malvern, passed away Monday, June 3, 2019.
He was born July 4, 1955, in St. Joe, to the late Wayne R. and Myrtle Mae Peoples Scott. He worked in construction and was a Christian.
He was preceded in death by his father, Wayne R. Scott; brother, Gerald Bert Scott; uncle, Willie Peoples; and nephew, Chris Jackson.
He is survived by his mother, Myrtle Scott; sons, Bobby Wayne Scott, Bobby Patrick Scott (Megan) all of Malvern, and Mathew Wayne Scott (Carmen) of California; sisters, Kay Jackson (Russell) of Malvern, Carolyn Sawyer (Chuck) of Lead Hill, and Glenda Hulsey, of Alpena; six grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews; and two special friends, Dennis Horton, of Harrison, and Doug Young, of Malvern.
Memorial service will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, March 7, at Osborne Cemetery, in St. Joe, with Reverend Noel Morehead officiating.
Cremation arrangements by Regency Funeral Home.
