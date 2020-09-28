Graveside service will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 3, at Omaha Cemetery; visitation and memory sharing will be from 3 to 4:30 p.m. Friday, Oct 2, at Coffman Funeral Home in Harrison.
Bob Strain, 89, of Omaha, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 22 (2020) at home.
Bob was born in Alton, Missouri, on March 22, 1931. He was a GIVER — generous and compassionate. It would be misleading in this effort to not address Nettie Strain. Bob and Nettie have been a team for 69 years. His favorite hobby and/or attribute was WORKING HARD — he was also an inventor, the electronic eye sink in 1969.
Bob Strain joined the U.S. Navy in 1951 and retired in 1968. He influenced a portion of the family’s over 135 years of service to the United States of America. He became the regional manager for the largest dental company in the USA. fter moving from California (retirement duty station) back to their town of birth they actively became involved in real-estate around the Ozarks, accumulating and selling well over 10,000 acres and owning/managing Nettie’s Cafeterias in Thayer, Missouri, and Mountain Home. They were actively involved with their grandchildren. Bob Strain lived the American dream but more importantly led by example in his walk with Jesus Christ.
Relatives preceding him in death are parents, Orville Otto Strain, Ola Jane Strain (Barton); and siblings, Agnes Darr (Strain), Wallace Strain, Waymon Strain, Earl Strain, Waif Strain, Gladys Marie Combs-Nickless (Strain), Helen Combs (Strain), Mac Strain, Juanita Coffman (Strain), and Waif Cecil Williams, and Mary Samantha Williams.
Bob is survived by his spouse, Nettie Leona Strain (Williams); son, Johnny C. Strain (COLONEL, USA, SF (Retired); daughter-in-law, Lynn M. Strain; grandchildren, Samantha J. Strain-Messenheimer, Brendan Messenheimer, Tobey J. Hoambrecker (Strain), Mack Hoambrecker, Dr. Tabitha J. Cummings (Strain) and Dr. Matt Cummings; and great-grandchildren, Gavin Messenheimer, Maddox Messenheimer, Samuel Cummings, Hadley Hoambrecker, Brody Cummings, Zander Hoambrecker and Noah Messenheimer.
Graveside service will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 3, at Omaha Cemetery.
Pallbearers are Leroy Edwards, Leonard Bryant, Greg Harris, Tony Fitzgerald, Ed Wilhoit and Larry Fisher.
Visitation and memory sharing will be from 3 to 4:30 p.m. Friday, Oct 2, at Coffman Funeral Home in Harrison.
In accordance with COVID-19 mandates, all attendees over age 10 must provide and wear fact masks and observe social distancing.
Online condolences can be left at www.coffmanfh.com .
Commented