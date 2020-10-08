Service: 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 10, at Roller-Christeson Funeral Home, with interment at Maplewood Cemetery; Visitation: Open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 9, at the funeral home.
Bobbie Jean Richart, age 77, of Harrison, passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 6 (2020).
The daughter of Wylie Simpson and Erma Alice (Clayborn) Williams was born on Jan. 8, 1943, at Deer.
Bobbie was a member of The Miracle Lighthouse Church. She met and married the love of her life on June 9, 1979. Bobbie loved spending time with family. Her grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren were her pride and joy. She enjoyed cooking, reading her Bible, going to church and gospel concerts, and was a member of both the Ozarks Regional Mustang Club and Mustang Club of America. Bobbie worked for Montgomery Ward until the store closed, then went on to work at JC Penney for 25 years before concluding her career at Silver Dollar City.
Bobbie was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Gary Richart; brothers, Bill and James Williams; and sisters, Ruby Berntson, Thelma Mears, Shirley Palermo and Opal Hull.
Bobbie is survived by her daughters, Ronda Whitehead, of Harrison, Marla Earwood, of Harrison, and Kristie Billups and her husband, Donnie, of Harrison; grandchildren, Devona Dickey, Brent Carlton, Phoebe Whitehead, Luke Whitehead, Austin Earwood, Evan Earwood, Shandon Hill, and Amanda DePriest; great-grandchildren, Desiree Sinor, Kyla Dickey, Dustin Carlton, Devin Carlton, Autumn DePriest and Jasper DePriest; great-great-grandchildren, Kaleb Sinor, Payton Sinor, Cody Sinor, Cayden Carlton, Gage Carlton, Gavin Carlton, Brylie Carlton, Ashlynn Carlton and Zoe Tines; and brother-in-law, Bill Hull.
Service will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 10, at Roller-Christeson Funeral Home, with Brother Arvin Adams officiating.
Visitation will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 9.
Interment will be at Maplewood Cemetery.
Pallbearers are Shandon Hill, Evan Earwood, Gregg Dickey, Kasie Sinor, Nick DePriest and Clayton Shatswell.
Honorary pallbearers are Bobbie’s Miracle Lighthouse Church family, Kaleb Sinor, Amanda DePriest, Devona Dickey, Kyla Dickey, Desiree Sinor, Austin Earwood, Terry Estes, Harold Smith, Donnie Billups, and Troy, Michelle and Erica Crist.
