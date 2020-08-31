Bobby Cathey

At Bob’s request, no funeral services will be held; arrangements with Coffman Funeral Home of Harrison.
Bobby Allen Cathey, 71, beloved husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother and uncle, went home to be with our Lord on Monday, Aug. 31 (2020) at 1 a.m. in the morning.
He passed away at home, surrounded by his family.
He was born Nov. 29, 1948, in Danville, but spent most of his life in California as an wwner/0perator of service stations with his father, Harry T. Cathey.
Bob was a man of faith, involved in church, and many Christian ministries He loved his family and friends, and the life he and his beloved wife Sharon built together.
In his early years, Bob had many hobbies he enjoyed, which included, street and drag racing, hunting, bowling, many years playing on men’s softball teams, owning and riding horses, traveling, camping, and spending time with family and friends. Bob was also a diehard sports fan, he loved watching and attending baseball games and also loved watching football.
In his retirement years, Bob and Sharon moved their family to the beautiful Arkansas Ozarks and had enjoyed being back in his home state.
Bob is preceded in death by his parents, Harry T. Cathey and Sue Callahan, both from Arkansas.
He is survived by his loving wife, Sharon, of 52 years; his children, Tina Howell and her spouse, David, of Harrison, Robert Cathey and his spouse, Rachael Cathey, of Crossville, Tennessee, and beloved family member Tina Fink, of California; grandchildren, Stephanie Trammell and her spouse, Brad, of Harrison, Caleb, Anna, Jacob and Leah Cathey, all of Crossville, Tennessee; great-grandchildren, Levi and Ben Trammell, both of Harrison; and his siblings, John Cathey, Jim Cathey and Carolyn Poisal.
He is also survived by many beloved nieces, nephews, extended family members and lifelong friends.
At Bob’s request, no funeral services will be held.
Arrangements under the direction of Coffman Funeral Home of Harrison.
Online condolences may be left at www.coffmanfh.com.
