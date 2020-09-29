Graveside service was held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 29, at Gass Cemetery; visitation was held from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, Sept. 28, at Roller-Christeson Funeral Home.
Bobby Dean Rand, 77, died at his home, on Wednesday, Sept. 23 (2020).
Visitation was held from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, Sept. 28, at Roller-Christeson Funeral Home. Graveside service was held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 29, at Gass Cemetery, with Faye Fairbanks officiating.
The son of the late Bill and Mable (Head) Rand was born in Denver, Arkansas, on Feb. 9, 1943. He married Mildred Minks on Aug. 3, 1963, in Amy, Kansas. He was employed by Royal Oak Enterprise as a truck driver for 31 years and retired in 2008.
Bob is survived by his wife of the home, Mildred Rand, of Omaha; a daughter, Carol Sanders, of Branson, Missouri; a sister, Marilyn Rousey, of Berryville; a brother, Jerry Rand, of Omaha; three grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.
Pallbearers are Amber Wells, Brittany Mott, Tamara Norton, Alexas Browne, Kenneth Browne, Scott Maciegczak and Dale Sanders.
