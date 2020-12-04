Arrangements are by Diamond State Cremation and Mortuary; service will be held at a later date.
Bobby Joe Patton, of Harrison, passed away on Monday, Nov. 30 (2020) at the age of 59.
He was born on Nov. 6, 1961, in Kansas City, Missouri, to Euell and Eva (Money) Patton.
He moved to Harrison in the early 1990s. Bobby was a simple man who enjoyed a glass of tea and a conversation with anyone he met. He liked a good joke or a prank. His interests were watching old TV re-runs and he was an avid reader of Old West novels.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
He is survived by a brother and sister-in-law, Larry and Suki Montgomery, of California; a sister, Sharon Patton, of Harrison; and a brother and sister-in-law, Michael and Kathy Patton, of Pyatt.
Arrangements are by Diamond State Cremation and Mortuary. A service will be held at a later date.
