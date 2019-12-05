Private family memorial will be held at a later date; arrangements under the direction of Coffman Funeral Home of Harrison.
Bobby Michael Ott, 71, of Harrison, passed away Thursday, Dec. 5 (2019) at Circle of Life Hospice in Bentonville.
Bob was born in Yellville, on June 27, 1948, to parents, Lester and Eula (Jones) Ott. He was a lifelong resident of Marion and Boone counties and a member of Pyatt Church of Christ.
He retired as a production engineer from Flexsteel Industries after 42 years. Bob enjoyed hunting and being outdoors.
Bob is survived by his children, Stefanie Brown and husband Van, Penny Sheehy and husband James, and Stan Sasser; two sisters, June Seaton and Phyllis Love; four grandsons, Michael Brown, Zachariah Brown, Jesse Brown and Dylan McLean; and several nieces, nephews and friends.
Private family memorial will be held at a later date.
Arrangements under the direction of Coffman Funeral Home of Harrison.
